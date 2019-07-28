Palestra e alimentazione: il preoccupante aumento dei casi di dismorfismo corporeo muscolare [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Il Guardian esamina come i cambiamenti culturali degli ultimi decenni abbiano determinato anche un cambiamento dell’immagine accettabile del nostro corpo, e come questo cambiamento abbia provocato un aumento dei casi di un gruppo particolare di “dismorfismo corporeo”, quello relativo ai propri muscoli.

As soon as one muscular ideal is achieved, a new goal appears. “There’s a saying: ‘Once you step into a gym, you’re forever small… Every muscle could be bigger. I could be leaner. You look at yourself and feel like everything is small and weak. I have no chest muscles; I have no arm muscles … you’re judging yourself against an impossible standard.”