Pensavo di possedere calma e autocontrollo. Poi ho avuto figli [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent (modificato).

Emma Brockes commenta sul Guardian gli inaspettati problemi di cui si è rasa conto solo dopo che avere avuto figli e l’inanità dei suggerimenti degli esperti.

Before I had children, I laboured under the misapprehension that I was a reasonable person, with higher than average self-control. In arguments, I went either for sarcasm or serial-killer calm. I never yelled at cab drivers or complained about bad service. Now the best I can say for myself is that, prior to an explosion, my system gives me a three-second warning – enough time to feel a flash of regret, but not enough to do anything about it.