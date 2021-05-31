Perchè alcuni sogni sono così strani [EN]

Un articolo di Big Think cerca di chiarire a cosa servano i sogni ‘strani’. Secondo una nuova ipotesi elaborata da Erik Hoel della Tufts University sarebbero un modo per facilitare l’apprendimento ed evitare che il cervello vada in ‘overfitting’.

This is where the new theory, the Overfitting Brain Hypothesis (OBH) proposed by Erik Hoel of Tufts University, comes in. Suggesting that perhaps the brain’s sleeping analysis of experiences is akin to machine learning, he proposes that the illogical narratives in dreams are the biological equivalent of the noise programmers inject into algorithms to keep them from overfitting their data. He says that this may supply just enough off-pattern nonsense to force our brains to see the forest and not the trees in our daily data, our experiences.