Perché i touchscreen nelle macchine non vanno bene [EN]

Su suggerimento di @RNiK.

Un esperto di usability spiega, attraverso le evidenze di alcuni esperimenti, come l’attuale tecnologia a schermo tattile (touch screen) non si riveli sempre utile all’interno di un veicolo, anzi.

I admit, the minimalistic look that a giant touchscreen gives is so elegant that it’s hard to resist. But aesthetics should never trump usability, especially for products that could put people’s lives in danger.