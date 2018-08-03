Perché i touchscreen nelle macchine non vanno bene [EN]

Su suggerimento di @RNiK.
Un esperto di usability spiega, attraverso le evidenze di alcuni esperimenti, come l’attuale tecnologia a schermo tattile (touch screen) non si riveli sempre utile all’interno di un veicolo, anzi.
I admit, the minimalistic look that a giant touchscreen gives is so elegant that it’s hard to resist. But aesthetics should never trump usability, especially for products that could put people’s lives in danger.
Immagine da Wikimedia Commons.
