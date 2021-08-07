Perchè nell’epoca di Tinder gli incel sono i grandi sconfitti [EN]

Nell’ultimo anno o giù di lì la parola “Incel” è diventata un insulto onnipresente online. Abbreviazione di Celibe involontario, è stato reso popolare da uomini che si sono appropriati dell’etichetta per sé. La comunità Incel è prevalentemente maschile (e in crescita) ed essere un Incel (almeno tecnicamente) significa non aver avuto rapporti sessuali per sei mesi o più.

Un articolo di Unherd cerca di fare luce sul fenomeno e su come le app abbiano cambiato il mondo del dating.

In the past decade there has been a three-fold increase in the number of men who have not had sex in the past year. In 2018 the Southern Poverty Law Centre added Incels to their ‘Hate Map’, describing them as “part of the online male supremacist eco-system”. Countless articles have appeared in the media equating inceldom with “toxic masculinity”, misogyny and violence. Most begin from the assumption that Incel ideology, so far as it exists, is a product of men’s domination over women. It is a backlash against feminism; the whingeing of men who have been taught by the tyrannical patriarchy to believe they are entitled to ownership of women’s bodies.