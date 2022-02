Perché un cicchetto salutare non esiste [EN]

Il notiziario della Anglia Ruskin University riporta i risultati di uno studio fatto sul database UK Biobank che indaga il rapporto tra bevande alcooliche e malattie cardiovascolari.

Dr Schutte’s research, published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, followed the UK Biobank participants over an average of seven years and found that low-level consumption of beer, cider and spirits was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events, coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease such as stroke, cancer, and overall mortality.