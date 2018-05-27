Perché una donna non può essere di più come un uomo? [EN]

Su suggerimento di @LiarFox.

Un articolo di Toby Young apparso su Quillette discute un paper pubblicato recentemente su Cerebral Cortex e le sue conseguenza per il dibattito accademico e politico sull’uguaglianza di genere. La squadra di ricercatori guidata da Stuart Ritchie che ha condotto lo studio ha rilevato che “gli uomini hanno in generale cervelli più grandi in termini di volume e superficie, mentre i cervelli delle donne, in media, posseggono cortecce più spesse”. Entrambe le caratteristiche presenterebbero, in misura diversa, una correlazione positiva con i punteggi ottenuti nei test per la misurazione del quoziente intellettivo.

Inoltre, Ritchie ha evidenziato come i cervelli maschili presentino una maggiore variabilità rispetto a quelli femminili, un dato che, secondo Ritchie, sarebbe coerente con quanto emerso dal lavoro di un altro team della stessa università di Edinburgo, secondo cui gli uomini sarebbero più numerosi delle donne sia tra coloro che hanno un quoziente intellettivo molto basso, sia tra coloro che al contrario ottengono punteggi molto alti.

Secondo Young, questo e analoghi studi forniscono i dati neccessari a spiegare la preponderanza maschile tra i livelli più alti delle professioni legate alle discipline matematiche, tecniche e scientifiche, e devono essere tenuti in considerazione anche a livello politico e sociale:

If you’re a conservative male, making these points can result in you being depicted as a ‘custodian of the patriarchy’, as Peterson was in an absurdly one-sided New York Times profile last week. To be clear, I think the likelihood that there are genetically-based differences in men and women’s personalities – at an aggregate, population level, not to be confused with essentialist claims about every man and every woman – and that these are linked to average differences in men and women’s brains is pretty high; but that doesn’t mean I’m opposed to equal rights. Saying that women have certain population-level characteristics is not the same as saying all women have those characteristics, so it would be irrational for an employer to discriminate against a woman, or a teacher against a female student, by citing these average differences. […]

I have little doubt that future studies of this type involving huge sample sizes will reveal the biological underpinnings of human nature, like the genetic research looking at the DNA of hundreds of thousands of people which I’ve also written about. Whether it’s the new genetics or cutting-edge neuroscience, the egalitarian left is on a collision course with science.