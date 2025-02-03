Planet Money: After the fire

Un nuovo episodio del podcast di NPR Planet Money si occupa delle conseguenze degli incendi che hanno devastato Los Angeles.

The fires in Los Angeles are almost out. Residents are starting to trickle back into their burned-out neighborhoods. When they get to their houses, they face a series of almost impossible questions: Do we want to live here amongst all this destruction? And if we do, how do we even start? Today, we meet a father and son from Altadena who are confronting those choices. We pass through the National Guard checkpoints and enter the burn zone, where we see for ourselves all the challenges waiting for residents who want to rebuild. And we talk with an insurance adjuster about how the industry tries to value people’s homes — and all of their possessions — after they have been reduced to rubble.