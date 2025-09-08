Planet Money: How Tupperware took over our homes, with Decoder Ring

Un nuovo episodio di Planet Money, il podcast di economia di NPR.

Tupperware is the stealthy star of our modern homes. These plastic storage containers are ubiquitous in our fridges, pantries, and closets. But the original product was revolutionary. So was its breakthrough sales strategy: the Tupperware Party. Led in part by a charismatic housewife turned business innovator, Tupperware pioneered more than the party. Brownie Wise, and the company she came to represent, are behind a core sales technique that we might now recognize as influencer marketing. The company was so successful at its peak, it reached almost cult status. But it didn’t last. On our latest episode: Tupperware’s success and the company’s demise. And how its descendants — in products, and in sales strategies — lived on.