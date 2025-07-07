Planet Money: The secret world behind those scammy text messages

Un nuovo episodio del podcast Planet Money, di NPR.

You might have seen these texts before. The scam starts innocently enough. Maybe it’s a “Long time no see” or “Hello” or “How are you.” For investigative reporter Zeke Faux it was – “Hi David, I’m Vicky Ho. Don’t you remember me?”

Many people ignore them. But Zeke responded. He wanted to get scammed. This led him on a journey halfway around the world to find out who is sending him random wrong number texts and why. After you hear this story, you’ll never look at these messages the same way again.