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Planet Money: What makes a toy go viral

19 Ott 2026 di Editor0 commenti

Un nuovo episodio del podcast Planet Money, di NPR.

Squishy, slimy, fidgety toys are having a moment. But it’s more than just an anxiety-soothing, social-media fueled trend – these toys are reshaping how toys get made.


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