Power pop e Rock n’ Roll al femminile, ovvero come fare pace con gli anni ’80 [EN]

Il profondissimo rinnovamento della scena musicale che ha sovvertito i canoni estetici e creativi a partire dal 1975/76, che con una definizione un po’ riduttiva viene sussunto sotto l’etichetta “punk”, ha esteso la sua influenza fino ai primissimi anni del decennio successivo. In quel confuso periodo le figure femminili hanno assunto un ruolo decisivo per lo sviluppo dello stile e dell’estetica di quello che all’epoca veniva definito il “nuovo rock”.

Il New York Times pubblica una selezione di bands (link alternativo) meno note capitanate o composte da donne, i cui brani risentono dell’influenza Punk / New Wave ma aprono anche al gusto degli eighties.

Punk began as a reaction to both the blandness and bombast of rock’s ruling class. And the shrapnel from its mid-70s explosion struck more than just a nerve, triggering a flare-up of creativity colored by a spectrum of textures, styles and ideas. The Ramones and the Sex Pistols may have led the way, but it took bands like the Police, the Cars and Talking Heads to usher elements of punk aesthetics into the mainstream. While these new wave bands couldn’t help but sand down most of the rough edges, some of the spikiness and spirit of ’76 remained.