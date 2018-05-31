Quelli ostili alla democrazia in realtà sono i centristi [EN]

David Adler, in un articolo per il NYT, le forze politiche più attratte dall’autoritarismo non sono quelle estremiste, ma quelle centriste.
On the right, ethno-nationalists and libertarians are accused of supporting fascist politics; on the left, campus radicals and the so-called antifa movement are accused of betraying liberal principles. Across the board, the assumption is that radical views go hand in hand with support for authoritarianism, while moderation suggests a more committed approach to the democratic process.
Is it true?
Maybe not. My research suggests that across Europe and North America, centrists are the least supportive of democracy, the least committed to its institutions and the most supportive of authoritarianism.
Immagine: Il regime fascista, 1939
