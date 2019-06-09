Quello che gli psicoterapeuti ignorano [EN]

A cura di @Apollyon (modificato)

Tony Rousmaniere, psicologo, racconta in un long form su The Atlantic del suo impegno per promuovere l’uso di metriche oggettive e sistemi esperti (feedback-informed treatment) nella pratica psicoterapeutica. Questo interesse è nato dal desiderio di migliorarsi dopo uno dei suoi primi fallimenti, quando una tossicodipente di nome Grace morì di overdose nonostante i suoi sforzi.

I’d had little interest in this topic when my professor first mentioned it. The very idea seemed too hypothetical, too academic, and almost insulting to the profession. Psychotherapy is unlike any other field, I’d thought, with the arrogance that comes from being untested. We work in a human relationship. What we do can’t be measured. However, after Grace died, I found myself more open to different approaches—to anything that might help me fix my blind spots and weaknesses.