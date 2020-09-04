stiamo tranquilli…

Rileggere il Beowulf

4 Set 2020 di dot0 commenti

National Public Radio propone una recensione della nuova traduzione del Beowulf a opera di Maria Dahvana Headley, che segue un approccio anomalo, in cui si cerca di rendere il linguaggio “da osteria” dell’originale in un linguaggio “da bar” di oggi:

I’m the strongest and the boldest,

and the bravest and the best.

Yes: I mean — I may have bathed in

the blood of beasts,

netted five foul ogres at once,

smashed my way into a troll den

and come out swinging, gone

skinny-dipping in a sleeping sea

and made sashimi of some sea monsters.

Anyone who f***s with the Geats? Bro,

they have to f*** with me.

Immagine da Wikimedia.

