Rileggere il Beowulf

National Public Radio propone una recensione della nuova traduzione del Beowulf a opera di Maria Dahvana Headley, che segue un approccio anomalo, in cui si cerca di rendere il linguaggio “da osteria” dell’originale in un linguaggio “da bar” di oggi:
I’m the strongest and the boldest,
and the bravest and the best.
Yes: I mean — I may have bathed in
the blood of beasts,
netted five foul ogres at once,
smashed my way into a troll den
and come out swinging, gone
skinny-dipping in a sleeping sea
and made sashimi of some sea monsters.
Anyone who f***s with the Geats? Bro,
they have to f*** with me.
Immagine da Wikimedia.
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.