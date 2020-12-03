Sexual Attraction Is the Oldest Story on Earth

Come funzionava l’attrazione sessuale alle origini del mondo? Un articolo di Ilana Strauss (link alternativo) per The Atlantic ci porta indietro di milioni di anni.

It’s pretty hard to catch single-celled organisms in the middle of sex.

“It’s sort of like if you put a male and a female together in the zoo. You can’t necessarily get them to do the thing,” John Logsdon, an early-eukaryotic-sex expert at the University of Iowa, told me. “If you were a Martian looking down on Earth and asking if humans were sexual or not, if you couldn’t look through the windows, you’d never see humans having sex. Well, rarely.”