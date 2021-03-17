Sono nero e frequento i raduni del KKK [EN]

Daryl Davis ha passato oltre 30 anni a fare amicizia con i membri del Ku Klux Klan, per convincerli ad abbandonare il gruppo. Ha avuto successo con oltre 200 membri, spingendoli a lasciare l’organizzazione.

In questo TED (qui il transcript) racconta come ha iniziato, a seguito di un incontro fortuito con un leader del KKK.

Respect is the key. Sitting down and talking – not necessarily agreeing – but respecting each other to air their points of view. Because of that respect and my willingness to listen and his willingness to listen to me, he ended up leaving the Klan, and there’s his robe right there. I am a musician, not a psychologist or sociologist. If I can do that, anybody in here can do that. Take the time to sit down and talk with your adversaries. You’ll learn something; they’ll learn something. When two enemies are talking, they’re not fighting – they’re talking. It’s when the talking ceases that the ground becomes fertile for violence. So keep the conversation going