Tassare i ricchi [EN]

A cura di @NedCuttle21(Ulm).

Un articolo pubblicato su Longreads ripercorre la storia della politica fiscale statunitense.

For nearly 40 years, the GOP has relied on cutting taxes as an easy way to win votes, even when their plans—like the most recent package—benefit only the rich. Now, as Democrats are looking to compete in 2018 and 2020, many are embracing ambitious, expensive ideas like Medicare for all, free college, and universal pre-kindergarten—while proclaiming the necessity of higher taxes on the wealthy.