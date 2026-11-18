In coincidenza con mostre tenute in primavera 2026 il Victoria and Albert Museum ha prodotto un documentario che illustra antichi esempi di abbigliamento ricamato provenienti dai territori palestinesi.

The ancient practice of hand-embroidery – called tatreez in Arabic – is a craft dating back centuries. (La curatrice) Rachel … unpacks six incredible examples of historic Palestinian dress, from a silk patchwork jellayeh (coat-dress), to a taqsireh jacket made for a wedding ceremony, and a shatweh headdress laden with coins. Exploring the significance of colour, cut, motif and stitch, Rachel reveals how each garment has its own distinct regional style. Embroidery in Palestine is a language as much as a craft, so these unique textiles reflect the life stories of the women who made and wore them.