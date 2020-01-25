Gli anziani europei nelle case di riposo in Thailandia

Il Guardian riporta i risultati di una ricerca fatta sulle case di riposo private in Thailandia, in cui viene messo in evidenza un crescente flusso di anziani con problemi di demenza senile che dal Regno Unito vengono ricoverati dai familiari a migliaia di chilometri di distanza.

I familiari preferiscono questa soluzione alle varie soluzioni possibili in patria in quanto, a parità di costo, i familiari ricevono un’assistenza nettamente superiore.

“It’s an emerging market that I can see becoming more popular because our failing and ailing system – which no politician is even trying to find a solution for – causes fear for those whose loved ones have to use it.”

Paul Edwards, the director of clinical services at Dementia UK , said: “I can well understand people choosing this option, given the state of anxiety about care in the UK.

Il proprietario britannico di una di queste case di riposo esprime così la sua opinione:

“I don’t believe there are any relatives in the world who want to export their mother and father to a different country,” he said. “What they want is care for their mother and father that they are entitled to and unfortunately, their local city is incapable of giving them….

“You should find the solution at home. But the solutions aren’t good enough or affordable in the UK. Dementia sufferers need a lot of time and that doesn’t fit in with the western lifestyle any more. The advantage with somewhere like Thailand is that the staff are a lot cheaper and the strong family culture here. People respect the elderly as a norm. In the west, we don’t respect the elderly any more.

“The British state does need to do more because the best place for people to be looked after is where they are now.”