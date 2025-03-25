The Ezra Klein Show: Democrats Need to Face Why Trump Won

Un nuovo episodio dell’Ezra Klein Sohw affronta il tema della sconfitta del Partito Democratico alle ultime elezioni americane.

After the last election, there were all kinds of theories about where Democrats went wrong. But now, four months later, we have a lot more data – and it tells a few clear stories. David Shor is the head of data science at Blue Rose Research, a Democratic polling firm, which does an enormous amount of surveying of the electorate. A few weeks ago, Shor was walking me through a deck he made of key charts and numbers that explain the election results. And I thought this would be good to do in public. Because this is information that doesn’t just help explain what went wrong for Democrats in 2024. It’s a set of hard truths they need to keep in mind to mount a comeback in 2026 and 2028.