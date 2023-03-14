Il candore della pornografia [EN]

La pornografia ci può dire qualcosa più della (certamente presente) oggettivizzazione becera dei corpi che rappresenta? Ce ne parla su Aeon Kathleen Lubey, a partire da esempi da noi lontani.

Il femminismo da sempre ha messo in discussione la pornografia. Il pensiero di Andrea Dworkin ha profondamente influenzato il femminismo della seconda ondata, considerando la pornografia, fondamentalmente, come un’esibizione del ruolo sessualizzato del corpo femminile ed un modo per cementare il ruolo sociale degli uomini. La pornografia sarebbe intrinsecamente legata a rappresentazioni di misoginia, eteronormatività, xenofobia e razzismo, diventando uno strumento che desidera e celebra la denigrazione della donna.

Ma è sempre stato così?

I’ve spent more than a decade reading pornography from the 18th and 19th centuries. Far from silencing women and eroticising their subjugation, pornography sometimes minutely considers the personhood of sexual participants, often giving voice to women who know – expertly – that penetrative sex will transform their identity, and that they have little power over what comes of their bodies under patriarchal culture. At key intervals, pornography envisions alternative realities in which sex might be had under conditions of equity and freedom, even as it provokes erotic feelings. Pornographers fuse these ideas into sentences and paragraphs of genital description. Or they use footnotes and digressions to make sex share the page with social criticism, especially as spoken by women or gender-bending men. Granted, radical ideas are quickly sidelined when, after a moment of deliberation, a pornographic plot resumes its sexual path. Readers might therefore ignore, override or forget the social criticism. But pornographers did not allow readers to see sex without also seeing the social hierarchies occupied by sexual actors.

L’autrice ci porta a fare la conoscenza con la letteratura pornografica inglese del Settecento, un genere all’epoca tanto diffuso quanto oggi poco conosciuto. Questi romanzi pornografici, chiaramente scritti come “letterattura di intrattenimento”, nascondono delle vere e proprie sorprese. Accanto a romanzi che ripropongono i clichés con cui siamo familiari, troviamo anche donne intraprendenti e risolute, prostitute che rifiutano i clienti, o al contrario che attivamente cercano le gioie del sesso, donne che si oppongono attivamente ad esempi di mascolinità tossica o addirittura uomini in abiti femminili che si trovano a fantasticare più sui peni che sulle vagine.

I romanzi pornografici sono profondamente inseriti all’interno della cultura del loro tempo e, in motli casi, i protagonisti sono acutamente consapevoli delle aspettative che la società carica loro addosso, così come di quanto i propri desideri siano assolutamente naturali ma possano sembrare sconvenienti alla società. Molti degli scrittori di questi romanzi non esitano ad inserire importanti digressioni filosofiche e morali in mezzo ai romanzi, ancora attuali oggi

The anonymous writer disputes the dominant cultural belief that women are innately modest. He calls modesty ‘the greatest Ornament’ of women, but he doesn’t believe it is a natural condition. Rather, it is a learned behaviour reinforced by a sexually conservative culture, ‘a meer Habit, founded on Convenience, and nourished by Custom’, mistaken for a natural attribute because it is so common among women in a culture that requires their virginity for respectable marriage. The pornographer, a keen observer of human behaviour, knows that modesty is socialised rather than inborn because every little girl ‘is inclined to do every thing her Brother does, and if the Bottom of her Belly itches, she would scratch it if twenty were in Company.’ Far from being naturally modest, girls will masturbate before company – ‘bottom of the belly’ is the top of the vulva – and would call her clitoris ‘by its proper Name, if she knew it’. Left to their own devices, girls and women will have an exhibitionist, plain-spoken relationship to their own bodies.

La letteratura pornografica del Settecento non è solo letteratura di intrattenimento, ma parla anche diffusamente degli aspetti sociali del sesso, in modi che alcune critiche anti-pornografia spesso spesso non colgono. La letteratura pornografica, nel suo non avere pretese e nella sua licenza di parlare dell’atto sessuale senza pruderie, riesce ad avere uno sguardo distaccato e puntare il dito su una società ossessionata dalla verginità, ma in cui ad una donna non era concesso sottrarsi all’atto sessuale, una società in cui anche solo parlare di sesso era considerato un tabù, ma in cui l’atto sessuale determinava completamente la vita di una donna. Nel farlo, prendendosi anche gioco delle classiche rappresentazioni della virilità maschile, questa letteratura ha disseminato presso un vasto pubblico idee nuove e rivoluzionarie.