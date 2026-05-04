This housing program helped kids escape poverty — by changing who they befriended

Un nuovo episodio del podcast Planet Money, di NPR.

You know that feeling when your favorite band releases a new album? Okay, so, for me, that’s not exactly what it’s like when Harvard economist Raj Chetty and his team at Opportunity Insights release another big study. But it’s close! Chetty and his team do incredible research. Part of it is the stuff they study really matters. They seek compelling evidence on what actually works to fight poverty, reduce inequality, and rejuvenate the American Dream of upward mobility