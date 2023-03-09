TotoOscar 2023

È quel periodo dell’anno nel quale si premiano i migliori
schiaffi sul palco film dell’anno e, come da tradizione, torna il TotoOscar di Hookii!
Giocare è semplice, basta pronosticare per ogni categoria i nomi dei film e ai cognomi di attori e attrici che si pensa vinceranno. I nomi dei film vanno indicati tutti in inglese o in originale ed i pronostici vanno fatti nell’ordine in cui sono presentate sotto le categorie, se si intende non pronosticare una delle 13 categorie va messo un trattino (-) in quella posizione.
Le categorie da pronosticare:
Miglior attore protagonista
Austin Butler; Colin Farrell; Brendan Fraser; Paul Mescal; Bill Nighy
Miglior attrice protagonista
Cate Blanchett; Ana de Armas; Andrea Riseborough; Michelle Williams; Michelle Yeoh
Miglior attore non protagonista
Brendan Gleeson; Brian Tyree Henry; Judd Hirsch; Barry Keoghan; Ke Huy Quan
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Angela Bassett; Hong Chau; Kerry Condon; Jamie Lee Curtis; Stephanie Hsu
Miglior film
All Quiet on the Western Front; Avatar: The Way of Water; The Banshees of Inisherin; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All at Once; The Fabelmans; Tar; Top Gun: Maverick; Triangle of Sadness; Women Talking
Miglior regia
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin); Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once); Steven Spielberg (The Fablemans) Todd Field (Tar); Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Miglior film straniero
All Quiet on the Western Front; Argentina, 1985; Close; Eo; The Quiet Girl
Miglior film di animazione
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; The Sea Beast; Turning Red
Miglior fotografia
All Quiet on the Western Front; Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths; Elvis; Empire of Light; Tar
Miglior montaggio
The Banshees of Inisherin; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All at Once; Tar; Top Gun: Maverick
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
All Quiet on the Western Front; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Living; Top Gun: Maverick; Women Talking
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
The Banshees of Inisherin; Everything Everywhere All at Once; The Fabelmans; Tar; Triangle of Sadness
Miglior colonna sonora
All Quiet on the Western Front; Babylon; The Banshees of Inisherin; Everything Everywhere All at Once; The Fabelmans
Esempio di pronostico
Brendan Fraser;
–
–
Jamie Lee Curtis
ecc.
Buon TotoOscar a tutti!
