Trump/Biden: la corruzione sistemica a Washington

Sul blog “Pro Market” dello Stiegler Center all’Università di Chicago-Booth, Luigi Zingales e Stefano Feltri parlano di qualcosa che, da italiani, dicono di conoscere molto bene: il nepotismo in politica, e di come il caso Hunter Biden sia preoccupante sotto questo aspetto.

One of the mechanisms that enables institutional corruption is the phenomenon of revolving doors: politicians or bureaucrats who move from investigating or regulating a company to working or lobbying for that company. Earlier this week, the Stigler Center hosted two lectures on this topic, which illustrated this phenomenon very well. Yet to date, the academic literature seems to have ignored the effect of familial revolving doors […]