Trump promette un ennesimo salvataggio per gli agricoltori americani, se necessario.

Adriana Belmonte commenta su Yahoo! Finance il tweet con cui Trump ha annunciato l’intenzione di finanziare gli agricoltori americani fino a che i nuovi accordi commerciali entreranno in vigore.

Il tweet ha colpito l’attenzione per essere stato scritto in CAPS LOCK.

Il commento mette in evidenza che già ora il reddito degli agricoltori americani è dato per un terzo dai sussidi governativi, e che i dati dimostrano che il costo dei dazi imposti da Trump -nonostante le smentite del presidente- viene pagato da produttori e consumatori americani.

Research from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) has shown that “U.S. tariffs continue to be almost entirely borne by U.S. firms and consumers … approximately 100% of these import taxes have been passed on to U.S. importers and consumers.”

Anche la CNBC commenta la notizia, che ha colto di sorpresa anche il ministero dell’agricoltura:

Trump is seeking re-election in the Nov. 3 presidential election. Farmers form a key part of his electoral base, but they have been badly bruised by low commodity prices and Trump’s tit-for-tat tariff dispute with China.

Ted McKinney, U.S. Department of Agriculture undersecretary, later said the department had not expected Trump’s comment.