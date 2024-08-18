Un biglietto per i musei meno visitati d’Inghilterra

Un articolo della BBC presenta i musei in Inghilterra che ricevono meno di trecento visitatori all’anno.

Uno di questi è The Bay Museum, situato sull’isola di Canvey, nell’Essex. Questo piccolo edificio, in passato era una stazione di monitoraggio magnetico navale durante la Guerra fredda. Oggi ospita una collezione di oggetti militari provenienti dalle due guerre mondiali, tra cui armi, medaglie, uniformi e modelli. Uno dei pezzi chiave è un cilindro del motore di un B-17 che si è schiantato a Canvey Point nel 1944. Il museo è gestito da volontari, tre dei quali sono proprietari degli oggetti esposti. I volontari si dedicano a progetti educativi e spesso i visitatori rimangono più a lungo di quanto previsto. Ad esempio, una giovane studentessa ha ringraziato il museo per l’aiuto con i suoi studi.

Places like The Bay Museum and Stoke Park Pavilions form “a crucial and valuable part” of the range of attractions out there, says Andrew Stokes, director of Visit England. “From our renowned museums, galleries, castles and historic houses to our stunning gardens, rural, wildlife and outdoor attractions there really is an attraction to suit every taste and budget,” he adds. But can our smallest attractions offer something household names cannot? Karyn Hillier, a volunteer guide at Longthorpe Tower, Peterborough, believes the answer is a resounding “yes”. The tower, which houses one of the most complete sets of 14th Century domestic wall paintings in northern Europe, had just 183 visitors a year at the most recent count. But each of those visitors will get a bespoke tour of the building, Ms Hillier says. “We vary the information based on the type of group we have coming,” she says. “If we have children, we will focus on the animals and the bonnacon (a mythical bovine creature which emits burning poo), and we have colouring that children can do.