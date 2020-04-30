Un indagine sul business dei dati GPS raccolti dagli smartphone [EN]

Il 25 Marzo, nel pieno dell’esplosione di casi di Covid-19 negli Stati Uniti, Tectonix, una società che fornisce tools di analisi di dati di geolocalizzazione, pubblicava sul suo profilo Twitter un video:

Want to see the true potential impact of ignoring social distancing? Through a partnership with @xmodesocial , we analyzed secondary locations of anonymized mobile devices that were active at a single Ft. Lauderdale beach during spring break. This is where they went across the US: pic.twitter.com/3A3ePn9Vin

Il video mostra come Tectonix, usando un database di dati GPS ricevuti da un certo numero di smartphone (secondo Forbes il database è quello di X-Mode, una delle compagnie che raccolgono questi dati), riuscisse a individuare i dispositivi che durante la settimana dello spring break erano stati in una spiaggia della Florida e a tracciarne i movimenti nella successiva settimana.

Alcuni utenti su Twitter contestavano la veridicità dei dati, ma mesi prima il New York Times era entrato in possesso di un database simile, 50 miliardi di dati risalenti ad un periodo tra il 2016 e il 2017, ovvero delle coordinate associate ad un orario e ad un numero per identificare un dispositivo (un ID).

Partendo da quei dati il New York Times aveva pubblicato un inchiesta in 7 parti che esplora il come siano stati raccolti quei dati, da chi, quali potrebbero essere i problemi di sicurezza e di privacy e di quali potrebbero essere le soluzioni per affrontare il problema (a livello di singolo utente e di legislatore).

The data reviewed by Times Opinion didn’t come from a telecom or giant tech company, nor did it come from a governmental surveillance operation. It originated from a location data company, one of dozens quietly collecting precise movements using software slipped onto mobile phone apps. You’ve probably never heard of most of the companies — and yet to anyone who has access to this data, your life is an open book. They can see the places you go every moment of the day, whom you meet with or spend the night with, where you pray, whether you visit a methadone clinic, a psychiatrist’s office or a massage parlor.

The companies that collect all this information on your movements justify their business on the basis of three claims: People consent to be tracked, the data is anonymous and the data is secure.

None of those claims hold up, based on the file we’ve obtained and our review of company practices.