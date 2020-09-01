What Milk-Sharing Communities Reveal

Una articolo di Sapiens racconta le reti di condivisione del latte materno negli Stati Uniti.

Wascak was fighting a rare fallopian tube cancer. And even though she was desperate to breastfeed her baby, initially she couldn’t, in part because doctors transferred Lucia, who was having difficulty breathing, to another hospital.

Committed to giving her child breast milk, Wascak turned to other women who were breastfeeding and willing to share. A local breastfeeding group in Buffalo, New York, stepped up to support her, as did donors she had never met, who connected through online networking after reading her Facebook posts. Wascak recorded her thanks online: “So many mamas have reached out and offered their breast milk for Lucia. I can’t put into words how grateful I am for that.”