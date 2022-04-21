When the Mongols set out to conquer the World, there was only one limiting factor: Grass [EN]

Su Historynet Wayne E. Lee della University of North Carolina ci parla della logistica e delle caratteristiche operazionali dei mongoli durante il Basso Medioevo.

La principale fonte relative all’invasione mongola dell’Europa del 1241 è quella di un prelato italiano, Ruggero di Puglia, che dettagliò l’invasione dei cosiddetti “Tatari”, il termine con cui venivano indicati i Mongoli dell’Orda D’Oro che, guidati dal comandante Batu Khan, penetrarono fino in Ungheria prima di venire respinti dalle truppe del Sacro Romano Impero e ritirarsi in seguito alla morte del Gran Khan.

He described how the Mongol wave had first crested against the Carpathians the previous year, pushing the Cumans over the mountains into Hungary, and then, in a crucial hint of how the Mongols operated, how “they retreated to the distance of four to five days, leaving untouched the borderlands adjacent to Hungary, so that when they returned they would be able to find food and fodder for themselves and their horses and so that no news might reach the Hungarians about them.”

The Mongols’ logistics and operational technique went hand in hand. As the Mongol armies moved over fresh grasslands outside Hungary during their approach, the green pastures fed the horses in a way that sustained the soldiers for days afterward—a kind of logistical “running start”—as the fattened horses provided milk for the soldiers. Then, as the Mongol forces concentrated on the business of fighting, they were able to move almost entirely unencumbered by logistical considerations—at least for a week or so. Their blinding speed deprived their victims of any kind of advance warning.