Yes 4 Minneapolis [EN]

Maya King su Politico illustra una proposta di riforma della polizia nella città di Minneapolis.
Under the Yes 4 Minneapolis initiative [November, 2], the Minneapolis Police Department would be replaced with a Department of Public Safety, eliminating the city’s required minimum number of officers per capita and replacing some with social workers, mental health experts and crisis managers — effectively defunding the local police by reallocating funds to other city services.
La proposta — un mix di riallocazione di fondi e cambiamenti normativi — sarebbe la prima nel solco del «defund the police».
