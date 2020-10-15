stiamo tranquilli…

150 minuti di inferno – la storia di un incendio in California [EN]

150 minuti di inferno – la storia di un incendio in California [EN]

15 Ott 2020 di @G.Bon0 commenti

Un longform del San Francisco Chronicle su

The inside story of death and survival as the Carr Fire’s tornado of flames stormed Redding — and changed firefighting in a warming California

con foto e interviste ai sopravvissuti

Argomenti simili


Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.