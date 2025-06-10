Il movimento YIMBY

Un articolo di The Nation parla del movimento YIMBY (yes-in-my-backyard), che negli USA sostiene una maggiore costruzione di immobili. I critici dello YIMBY accusano i suoi promotori di focalizzarsi solo sulla produzione di case, e di ignorare, in buona o cattiva fede, la loro redistribuzione. L’articolo invece sostiene che questo movimento abbia una percezione dei conflitti di interesse fra i vari attori sociali più sofisticata di quella dei suoi critici, che tendono a ridurre la questione all’opposizione fra proprietari e comunità.

Much of the class conflict in housing politics takes place not between Big Real Estate and local communities but within communities: Affluent homeowners, particularly when they are organized into neighborhood associations, form powerful anti-housing blocs. (…) Just as “the community” is not a coherent unit of class analysis, we can’t make any sense of housing politics unless we break the real-estate industry down into its constituent components.

Gli interessi di chi potrebbe abitare in un certo posto e di chi ci vive già, e gli interessi di chi costruisce case e di chi gestisce un patrimonio immobiliare già esistente, sono in contrapposizione. Il problema è che mentre i secondi sono organizzati per opporsi al cambiamento i primi, che spesso non dispongono di capitale finanziario e politico, non hanno finora avuto modo di farlo. Secondo l’articolo costruire più case permetterebbe di migliorare le loro condizioni di vita.

Where housing is scarce and expensive, landlords, homeowner associations, and developer cartels hold the power, and tenants and homebuyers are cast into the role of supplicants, forced to accept subpar accommodations at whatever price and in whatever neighborhood is dictated to them. But where housing is plentiful, the roles are reversed: Landlords, sellers, and incumbent developers need to compete on both price and quality. Tenant harassment becomes exceptionally bad for business, because tenants have plenty of other housing options to choose from. Wealthy homeowners are no longer able to maintain economic moats around their communities and monopolize the benefits of homeownership. The dignity, freedom, and stability that come with housing security become accessible to everyone. This is the future that YIMBYs want.