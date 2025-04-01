Anche tu cornutazzo

Su The Guardian, lettere di traditi sopravvissuti alle corna, forse.

If Paul and his wife are to stay together, Tibbitts says, “she must continue to be honest about what she has done. If there are more revelations, the relationship may not cope. She also has to present a real sense of remorse for a recovery to happen and for him to believe it won’t happen again.” Paul now has access to his wife’s accounts, in an effort to maintain honesty, but closure remains some way off. “That is a long process,” Tibbitts says. “Both parties have to want to heal the relationship and going to therapy can provide that space.” Paul is keen to avoid the therapist’s room, though, saying that once the debts are paid off “things will go back to normal”.

Ma il cornuto è mai incolpevole? Una lettrice enumera gli uomini che l’hanno tradita (tutti, con tutte) e si paragona giustamente ad uno zerbino:

All my relationships with men have ended when I’ve found out they’ve been with other women. Even my dad used to try it on with my school friends. Not only was my husband seeing to my neighbour, he was also doing it with the cleaner. When I finished with him, I was still deeply in love with him. Our sex life was good and we had so much going for us. Now I’ve met a man I love very much and he’s just asked me to marry him. But I think it’s fairly obvious he may be seeing other women. I’m scared to investigate further, and I don’t want to lose him. Does that make me a doormat?