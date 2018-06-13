Aria liquida per conservare l’energia [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent

Un problema delle fonti rinnovabili come eolico e solare è il fatto che la produzione di energia è variabile a seconda delle condizioni atmosferiche, e che è difficile e costoso conservarla per i momenti in cui sole e vento non ci sono.

In UK è stata sperimentata una nuova tecnologia che si basa sulla liquefazione dell’aria con l’energia disponibile in eccesso al momento della produzione. L’aria liquida viene ritrasformata in gas al bisogno, e il gas così prodotto mette in azione turbine che possono produrre elettricità.

Il processo è meno efficiente della conservazione dell’energia in batterie al litio, ma potrebbe avere altri vantaggi.

Gareth Brett, the company’s chief executive, said the technology could timeshift energy across the day, with the firm buying electricity when cheap and releasing it when prices are higher.

“If you only want to store energy for an hour, lithium-ion is fine but the reality is what people are looking to do is store excess renewable power and release it at peak times, which is usually four hours or more,” he said.