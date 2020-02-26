Ascesa e caduta della prima città umana [EN]

Un articolo di Haaretz del 2019 illustra la storia di Çatalhöyük per come è analizzabile oggi con gli strumenti della moderna archeologia. Çatalhöyük è la più antica città di cui abbiamo notizia, fiorita molto prima dell’invenzione della scrittura e con una popolazione che arrivò ad un picco di 8.500 abitanti circa, nel momento più prospero.
Ma non era tutto rose e fiori…
“During its peak in population, houses were built like apartments with no space between them,” note the scientists. They hadn’t invented the door yet, either: People came and left through ladders to the roof.
Living in forced close proximity never was a good idea. Out of 93 skulls from Çatalhöyük that were studied, 25 of them — in other words, over a quarter — showed evidence of healed fractures. Worse, in 12 cases the person had been beaten as many as five times, and not with mere soft fists.
