Asian-Americans Face Multiple Fronts in Battle Over Affirmative Action [EN]

A cura di @D.

Un articolo del NYT racconta le proteste di un gruppo di attivisti sinoamericani contro le politiche di ammissione nelle università americane basate sull’affirmative action.

Ms. Yao, now 21 and a junior at Barnard College, grew to support affirmative action. Test scores, she believed, were not the only measure of academic potential.

“On the other hand,” Ms. Yao said, “I have all this information from Asian parents, the older generation, saying how it’s discriminating against Asian-American children.”

Ms. Yao’s internal conflict reflects a broader ambivalence among Asian-Americans over not just affirmative action, but also their place in the American racial order.