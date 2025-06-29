Babilonia moderna

Un saggio di Eva Miller, pubblicato sulle pagine di The Public Domain Review e ricco di interessanti illustrazioni, ci porta a scoprire l’influenza della storia mesopotamica sul design dei grattacieli e sul retrofuturismo architettonico di Hugh Ferriss.

Il retrofuturismo è una corrente artistica e culturale che si ispira al modo in cui nel passato veniva immaginato il futuro. Hugh Ferriss, formatosi come architetto, si è costruito una carriera in un ruolo per il quale ha anche inventato il titolo professionale, “delineatore architettonico”, dando vita su carta ai progetti di altri architetti.

In a dramatic, monochrome rendering in ink and charcoal, a fractal of pyramids and steps regenerates at different scales and angles. Vertiginous towers, the tallest outgrowing the frame, ascend from a base of tiered structures — ziggurats — rising in regular terraces. The roofs of lower blocks are dotted with miniscule trees that echo the larger, manmade shapes around them. They are the only living things visible at this scale, but an accompanying text tells us that this skyline is populated with people, citizens who enjoy the city’s elaborate roof gardens, sun porches, and open-air swimming pools.

Le rappresentazioni monocromatiche di Hugh Ferriss (1889 -1962) e la sua visione di una città del futuro realizzata con moderne interpretazioni degli ziggurat, gli antichi templi mesopotamici a forma di piramide a gradoni, hanno influenzato molti progetti, come Futurama di Norman Bel Geddes (un’installazione futuristica progettata per la Fiera Mondiale di New York del 1939, una visione utopica del futuro urbano e dei trasporti, sponsorizzata da General Motors, che mostrava un modello in scala di una città del 1960 con autostrade automatizzate, grattacieli moderni e vasti sobborghi) e Tomorrowland della Disney (una delle aree tematiche presenti nei parchi Disney, dedicata alla visione del futuro e all’innovazione tecnologica, inaugurata nel 1955 a Disneyland e in seguito adattata in diversi parchi Disney nel mondo).

Il portfolio di Ferriss (qui è possibile sfogliarlo), intitolato The Metropolis of Tomorrow (1929), è una raccolta di immagini e riflessioni sull’urbanistica e l’architettura moderna, in cui esplora il futuro delle città attraverso disegni drammatici e concetti innovativi. Il suo lavoro ha influenzato profondamente la progettazione dei grattacieli e l’estetica retrofuturista e ci racconta come le sue visioni siano prossime a molte opere architettoniche e ingegneristiche moderne:

His portfolio, now held by the Avery Art and Architecture Library at Columbia University, speaks to his proximity to numerous major works of modern architecture and engineering, with renderings of Rockefeller Center, Works Progress Administration infrastructure projects, World’s Fairs, United Nations buildings, and various mysterious, unnamed structures of his own imagination, visions swimming up to us through Ferriss’ dramatic wash of line and shadow.

Fu così che Hugh Ferriss immaginò il futuro dell’urbanistica:

Ferriss’ dramatic depictions of towering skyscrapers and lofty perspectives became, as media scholar Eric Gordon argues, the means by which “the image of the American urban future in the popular imagination took shape”. His futurism anticipated and influenced Norman Bel Geddes, as he created his Futurama for the 1939 New York World’s Fair, the Walt Disney Company’s Tomorrowland, TV’s The Jetsons, and numerous other prognostications of the rational planned city, the elevated expressway, and the heliport.

Un futuro che però affondava le sue radici nel passato:

Yet Ferriss’ forward-looking vision also repeatedly evoked the ancient past. The pyramid skyscraper that he promoted was, in his own description, a “modern ziggurat”, the monumental architectural form of ancient Mesopotamian cities. Centered in modern-day Iraq, Assyria and Babylon were geopolitical superpowers of the first millennium BCE, empires discussed in both biblical and classical traditions which had once been considered lost to the desolating force of time. Beginning in the mid-nineteenth century, the crumbled remains of ziggurat towers had inspired speculative reconstructions. By the 1920s, German excavations had exposed the well-preserved urban fabric of Babylon’s sixth-century BCE city walls and gates, parts of which were also partially reconstructed in Berlin’s Pergamon Museum, looking rather Art Nouveau. Meanwhile, the nearby city of Ur was being excavated by thousands of workers in digs sponsored by the British Museum and the Penn Museum, turning up mass burials of gold-bedecked bodies. These new discoveries stirred those who read about them in the popular press to imagine an antiquity that was also somehow strangely modern: the women’s fashion in the Ur burials led to press jokes about these dead bodies as traces of the original flappers.

Un numero crescente di costruttori e Ferriss stesso però temevano che attingere costantemente a questo passato producesse qualcosa di poco vitale e irrilevante.

Ferriss was against this kind of inauthenticity too, advocating that modern buildings must follow the diktat of America’s great modernist innovator Louis Sullivan: form ever follows function. Architects of the future, Ferriss assures us, “will dismiss, as sentimentality, the notion that architectural beauty was once and for all delivered to the builders of ancient times. The employment of modern construction to support what are little more than classic or medieval stage sets, they will look upon as, at its most harmless, a minor theatrical art, but no longer as being Architecture”.

L’articolo si conclude collegando la visione futuristica di Hugh Ferriss con il concetto di ziggurat e il film Metropolis di Fritz Lang. Ferriss immaginava le città del futuro come una fusione tra modernità e forme architettoniche antiche, in particolare le ziggurat mesopotamiche. Questa idea si riflette nel film Metropolis, dove la città futuristica è dominata da grattacieli imponenti e una “nuova Torre di Babele”, simbolo di potere e disuguaglianza sociale.

Lang utilizza la Torre di Babele come metafora della divisione tra le classi sociali, con i lavoratori oppressi nei livelli inferiori e l’élite che vive nel lusso sopra di loro. L’articolo sottolinea come questa rappresentazione cinematografica sia influenzata dalle idee di Ferriss e dalla sua interpretazione delle ziggurat come modello per l’urbanistica moderna.