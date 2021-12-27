Back to the Gulf Futurist [EN]

Un articolo ospitato su Whitney, il sito dell’omonimo Museo di Arte Americana di New York, discute dell’idea di “Gulf Futurism” introdotto dalla scrittrice, artista e regista Sophia Al-Maria, e del messaggio rappresentato dai recenti cambiamenti sociali e culturali nel mondo arabo:

Nearly a decade ago, Al-Maria coined the term “Gulf Futurism” to describe life in cities like Dubai and Doha, where great oil wealth brought with it unprecedented urban development, conspicuous consumption, and the embrace of technology as well as the concomitant issues of inequality, labor, and environmental devastation, entrenched religious fundamentalism, and the erasure of history. Cities in the Gulf region have grown at an astonishing rate.

L’articolo non ignora le problematiche principali legate allo straordinario sviluppo conosciuto da città come Doha, Dubai, Mecca e Kuwait City: lo sfruttamento della manodopera, l’urbanizzazione delle tribù beduine che si muovevano nella zona – di cui la scrittrice è discendente -, il fatto che lo sviluppo è principalmente finanziato dallo sfruttamento dei combustibili fossili. Eppure, la tecnologia, il benessere e i nuovi spazi urbani futuristici sembrano essere arrivati senza scatenare grossi cambiamenti sociali, in un fenomeno descritto come “Dubaificazione”.

Every time you go back there are new words, new practices. Your grandma is on Instagram. You can’t keep up. . . . But then there are parts of the region that just won’t change. . . . the Kuwaiti government started using e-mail, for internal purposes. Everything will probably get printed out anyway, and stamped. And that’s part of what’s interesting too, these governments and bureaucracies are capable of such scale and yet are still mired in the Jurassic trappings of bureaucracy

Nel 2016 il Whitney ha ospitato la prima mostra di Al-Maria su suolo americano, intitolata Sophia Al-Maria: Black Friday, in cui l’artista aveva allestito un cumulo si sabbia, vetro e dispositivi elettronici, dal quale proiettava gigantesche immagini di centri commerciali vuoti, ritratti come templi contemporanei. Un luogo di confusione e smarrimento, dove facce e riferimenti spariscono. Per l’artista il centro commerciale è il principale luogo di contatto fra Stati Uniti e Medio Oriente, non solo per l’evidente simbolismo consumistico ma anche perchè una volta dentro è difficile capire se ci si trova a Doha oppure a New York.