Ca’ Dario [ITA+EN]

Un post di Rocaille racconta storia e sfortune di una delle case più belle di Venezia. Di Ca’ Dario parla anche La Tela Nera.

Ca’ Dario is a private palace in Venice, located in the Dorsoduro quarter, facing Canal Grande.

Even if what at first may catches one’s attention is the magnificent facade, decorated with circular polychrome marbles inlays, or at least its being slightly leaning, the palace hides secrets of what seems to be an obscure curse.