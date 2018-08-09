C’è qualcosa di sinistro nella lunga pace europea del secondo dopoguerra [EN]

A cura di @xTent.

Dopo aver letto Postwar di Tony Judt, Kevin Drum si chiede su Mother Jones se non si debba vedere un collegamento tra il ritorno dell’etnocentrismo in Europa e le misure intraprese alla fine ella Seconda Guerra Mondiale per evitare un ritorno alle armi.

The Western allies decided that the experience of World War I demonstrated that European countries simply couldn’t handle minority ethnic groups within their borders. So instead of doing the traditional thing—redrawing borders to take territory away from the losers and give it to the winners—they did something more effective. Here’s an abridged version of what happened:

With one major exception [Poland] boundaries stayed broadly intact and people were moved instead