Chi è Keir Starmer?

In un’intervista pubblicata su Jacobin Magazine, Oliver Eagleton – autore del libro The Starmer Project: A Journey to the Right – ripercorre la carriera dell’attuale leader labourista Keir Starmer discutendo le differenze tra la politica di quest’ultimo e quella di Tony Blair e indagando il rapporto tra lo starmerismo e l’ala sinistra del partito.

Since taking the reins of the Labour Party over two years ago, Keir Starmer has worked tirelessly to exorcise the memory of Jeremy Corbyn. In an effort to refashion the party as a moderate and respectable opposition to the Tories, he has purged many socialists from its ranks, including his predecessor, who now risks standing as an independent in the next general election. Even those who were distrusting of his claim to be a peacemaker at the time of his election have been taken aback by the scale of his assaults on the Left.

Looking back on his career, from his time as a socialist lawyer to his tenure as a prosecutor collaborating with the most reactionary forces of the British and American security states, a clear pattern can be discerned. Starmer, a natural technocrat, has always been committed to legalistic authoritarianism: relying on rules and procedure to attack opponents and advance his own career under the guise of efficiency.

It is uncertain whether Labour’s leader is going anywhere anytime soon. What is certain is that he will continue to marginalize the Left, demanding fealty in exchange for membership. What is the motivation behind the ruthless approach to the internal management of party politics? And how much of it can or should the few socialists still present in the party be willing to take?