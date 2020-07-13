Come cambiano le opinioni politiche

Un articolo apparso sullo Scientific American spiega quanto è facile far cambiare opinioni politiche a un individuo, data la notevole flessibilità umana.

In a recent experiment, we showed it is possible to trick people into changing their political views. In fact, we could get some people to adopt opinions that were directly opposite of their original ones. Our findings imply that we should rethink some of the ways we think about our own attitudes, and how they relate to the currently polarized political climate. When it comes to the actual political attitudes we hold, we are considerably more flexible than we think.