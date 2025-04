Abigail Van Buren risponde alla domanda che si fanno molte, come accalappiarlo definitivamente?

DEAR ABBY: I’m 29, and my boyfriend is 36. We met on a dating site and were together for three years. He broke up with me two months ago because he didn’t think he could marry me. (We weren’t engaged.) He says I’m the love of his life, soulmate and his dream come true, and I feel the same, but he has commitment issues.