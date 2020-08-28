Come la musica country divenne conservatrice

In una puntata di On the Media, Bob Garfield e J. Lester Feder parlano di come la musica country è diventata conservatrice.

BOB GARFIELD: So the roots of country music, as we know it today, are a combination of blues, blue grass, folk. How did those disparate art forms come to be what they are today?

J. LESTER FEDER: It was really simple. It was about race. The record companies created what were called “race records” to sell to black people and what were then called “hillbilly records” to sell to white people in the South. Really, it’s after World War II that Nashville emerges as a kind of capital of country music and a very tightly-controlled stream from production to what then became popular. In the late 20th century, radio was king. If you didn’t make it on country radio, which was controlled by a handful of very large corporations, you couldn’t make it in mainstream country, And that largely remains the case today.