Compact Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is ‘Very Likely to Work’ [EN]

Sul NYT un articolo di Henry Fountain tratta i recenti sviluppo nell’ambito dei reattori nucleari compatti.

Construction of a reactor, called Sparc, which is being developed by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a spinoff company, Commonwealth Fusion Systems, is expected to begin next spring and take three or four years, the researchers and company officials said.

Although many significant challenges remain, the company said construction would be followed by testing and, if successful, building of a power plant that could use fusion energy to generate electricity, beginning in the next decade.