Cook like a Mesopotamian [ENG]

Molto aglio, poco sale: il commensale moderno potrebbe storcere il naso di fronte alle specialità della cucina più antica del mondo, quella mesopotamica. Un articolo di Atlas Obscura racconta gli sforzi di alcuni studiosi nell’adattare le ricette ritrovate su tavolette di argilla antiche di 4000 anni. Redatte in accadico, una antica lingua semitica, le ricette, pur semplici e con poche istruzioni, testimoniano una cucina già piuttosto complessa e articolata.

The most complete of the tablets contains 25 recipes: 21 meat dishes, three vegetable-meat dishes, and one vegetarian dish. One of its simplest recipes, Bottéro notes, consists of only two lines: “Meat broth. Take some meat. Get the water ready. Add some fat. Some … [the word is lost], leek and garlic pounded together, and plain shuhutinnu.”

Chi volesse riprodurre oggi quelle ricette, come ad esempio tentato da tre studiosi di storia antica di Yale, può integrare le poche indicazioni contenute nelle tavolette usando i metodi della ricerca storica.

To sample flavors from the oldest cuisine in the world, today’s chefs must read between the lines. The recipe for meat broth doesn’t even specify what meat to use. However, census records from the time mention fowl, sheep, and cattle. When it comes to the unknown ingredients, consensus on their translations is rare. In the case of the broth, the jury is out on whether shuhutinnu is an onion, an herb, or a root vegetable. With all these varying translations, it’s impossible to argue for one interpretation with complete certainty.