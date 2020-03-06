Su suggerimento di Error 404, Uqbal, ed Ecomostro.

Sul Corriere vengono analizzati i primi dati dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità sui decessi positivi al Coronavirus in Italia

La Gazzetta d’Alba riporta la mappa interattiva del contagio provincia per provincia, con una modalità di visualizzazione a colori molto più intuitiva di altre mappe apparse sulla stampa in questi giorni per avere un’idea “a colpo d’occhio” della situazione.

Le province colorate in giallo sono quelle in cui ad oggi non si registrano contagi, in quelle verdi se ne registrano meno di 10, in quelle azzurre fino a 50, in quelle rosse fino a 100 e in quelle viola oltre 100.

L’unico limite di questa mappa è che sarebbe stato più utile rilevare il numero di contagi per 100mila abitanti invece che il numero assoluto, in modo da ponderare la popolazione delle varie province.

HOUSTON — Dr. Peter Hotez says he made the pitch to anyone who would listen. After years of research, his team of scientists in Texas had helped develop a vaccine to protect against a deadly strain of coronavirus. Now they needed money to begin testing it in humans.

But this was 2016. More than a decade had passed since the viral disease known as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, had spread through China, killing more than 770 people. That disease, an earlier coronavirus similar to the one now sweeping the globe, was a distant memory by the time Hotez and his team sought funding to test whether their vaccine would work in humans.

“We tried like heck to see if we could get investors or grants to move this into the clinic,” said Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. “But we just could not generate much interest.”