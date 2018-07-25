Cosa possono insegnarci le gare di ciclismo sul cambiamento climatico [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Kerč’.

Un articolo di Atlas Obscura riprende uno studio belga che ha messo a confronto immagini del Giro delle Fiandre degli ultimi decenni per comprendere meglio le conseguenze del cambiamento climatico.

The study of plant and animal life cycles is called phenology. Keeping track of this in real time is laborious but straightforward: “People go out in nature and simply write down the date when the plants produce their leaves or flowers,” explains Pieter De Frenne, a bioscience engineer at Ghent University and the lead author of the Tour of Flanders paper.