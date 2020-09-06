Cosa potrebbe andare storto con le elezioni in USA? [EN]

Un articolo del Washington Post (link alternativo) descrive alcuni scenari che non contemplino una vittoria schiacciante di Biden alle prossime elezioni, argomentando che questi potrebbero condurre a crisi politiche e violenze di piazza.

What’s the worst thing that could happen to our country during the presidential election? President Trump has broken countless norms and ignored countless laws during his time in office, and while my colleagues and I at the Transition Integrity Project didn’t want to lie awake at night contemplating the ways the American experiment could fail, we realized that identifying the most serious risks to our democracy might be the best way to avert a November disaster. So we built a series of war games, sought out some of the most accomplished Republicans, Democrats, civil servants, media experts, pollsters and strategists around, and asked them to imagine what they’d do in a range of election and transition scenarios.

A landslide for Joe Biden resulted in a relatively orderly transfer of power. Every other scenario we looked at involved street-level violence and political crisis.